CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Authorities charged three people with murder this week in the April 4 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, two of whom have been arrested and the third is considered a fugitive by police.

Elijah Tillman, 22, of Belleville; Lavar Gilbert, 25, of Cahokia Heights; and Aliya Zeilman, 19, of Belleville, were each charged with first-degree murder. Tillman and Gilbert were arrested this week, police said. Zeilman was not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Ralen Liverpool was shot dead after he and Tillman had an argument.

His body was found in a car by police April 4 around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 73rd Street. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Local police called the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate.

The Major Case Squad is an investigative unit of investigators from police departments throughout the bi-state region.