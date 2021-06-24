Three people die in head-on crash on Lincoln County highway

LINCOLN COUNTY — Three people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on vehicle crash south of Elsberry, Missouri.
The collision occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Highway JJ, south of Lakeview Drive, according to Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol.
One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames following the collision.
No details were immediately released on the victims. The driver of one car died, and the other two victims were in the second vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
From staff reports
