Three people found dead inside Bethalto home
BETHALTO – Police found two men and a woman dead inside a Bethalto home late Thursday night after a neighboring police department asked for a welfare check.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Hazelwood police asked Bethalto officers to check a home in the 300 block of Mill St.

Police found two men, 32 and 30, dead, along with a woman, 59.

The names of the victims or any details on how they died were not immediately being released on Friday morning, but the Major Case Squad was activated. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-377-5266. 

