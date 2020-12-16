Three people injured in shooting along I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon when someone fired gunshots at a car on Interstate 70, police said.

Two of the victims were in the same vehicle that was hit by gunfire, and one of the victims was a passerby hit by broken glass.

The shooting was about 2:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near Carrie Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her head, and an unidentified man was shot in the torso. The woman was stable at a hospital, but the man was in critical condition, police said.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered injuries to his face, apparently from broken glass.

Police said they were flagged down in the 6100 block of North Broadway about the shooting, and found the first two victims. They told officers they had been driving east on I-70 when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police Officer Michelle Woodling said officers found a firearm and narcotics on one of the victims.

Police were told about the third victim, who was found in the 4500 block of Forest Park Avenue. He told police he had been driving west on I-70 when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his face.