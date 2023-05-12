ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed just minutes apart Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a shooting at McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, near the border of Jennings in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood, where they found two men shot dead inside a vehicle.

Then, just a few minutes later, they were called to the 3600 block of Garfield Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, where they found a man shot dead.

The shootings did not appear to be related, police said. No other details were immediately available.