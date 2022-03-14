Three people rescued after head-on crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Fire crews rescued three people who were trapped in wreckage Monday morning following a head-on crash in south St. Louis.

The crash was reported about 6:45 a.m. on River Des Peres Boulevard, between Gravois and Watson roads.

A pickup and a utility truck collided in the head-on crash, and two people were trapped in the wreckage, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

As medics were helping free the drivers of those two vehicles, a police officer noticed a Spire utility vehicle stopped several hundred feet west of the crash site.

The Spire truck had been involved in the crash somehow, and authorities said the driver of that vehicle was trapped as well.

Authorities have not released the medical conditions of the injured.

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.