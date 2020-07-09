Three people shot at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two women and a man were shot Wednesday night at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis, near Market and 9th streets.

Police received a call for a shooting just before 11 p.m. At least 10 shots were fired.

The victims appeared to have been taken away in an ambulance, though police said all of the victims were conscious and breathing.

Citygarden celebrated its 10th anniversary last summer. The urban sculpture park's two blocks of Market Street are filled with nearly 30 sculptures from around the globe.

The gunshots Wednesday could be heard from City Hall, where a crowd was still gathered to demand Mayor Lyda Krewson's resignation.

Reports initially said two women were shot but police said there was a third victim, a man, as well.