Three people shot in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Thursday on the north side of the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Bamberger Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and found the three victims. They were transported to a hospital.

Officials did not give ages or genders of those injured. Police initially said their injuries were not life-threatening, but later clarified that at least one of them suffered serious injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Lt. Scott Aubuchon said it appears the suspects were on foot when the shooting occurred.

Investigators examined an area near a courtyard adjacent to several multifamily buildings. A woman arrived at the scene and demanded to know whether her son was OK. Detectives spoke with her and other apparent family members.

Patty Taylor, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots.

"It's like the wild wild West," Taylor said of her neighborhood. "People are just savages ... it makes me sad and scared to go out of the house."

"I prayed for the people when I saw the ambulance go by," she said. "There are a lot of good people here, homeowners. But they're stuck because they can't get any money for their homes."

