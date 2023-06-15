ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are on the scene in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood after a triple shooting on Thursday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police received alerts about a shooting near Burd and Dr. Martin Luther King avenues.

One man was still on the scene not conscious or breathing, and another was shot in the leg. The third person was discovered after they arrived at the hospital, police say.

No additional information has been released.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.