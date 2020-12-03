Three people shot, one fatally, in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

Updated at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to include one of the victims died.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot, including one fatally, Thursday morning in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to a call for a shooting in the 3800 block of Bamberger Avenue. There they found three victims: a man in his 20s, a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old man.

All three were taken to a hospital, and police announced later Thursday that the man in his 20s died. The condition of the other two victims was not available.

Police did not release any of the victims' names Thursday night.

Lt. Scott Aubuchon said it appears the suspects, two men in their 20s, were on foot when the shooting happened.

Investigators examined an area near a courtyard adjacent to several multifamily buildings. A woman arrived at the scene and demanded to know whether her son was OK. Detectives spoke with her and other apparent family members.

Patty Taylor, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots.