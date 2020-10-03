Three people shot south of downtown St. Louis

Three people were shot early Saturday south of downtown St. Louis, police said, and homicide investigators were requested.
Police said one victim was found at 14th and Rutger streets with a gunshot wound to the head and was not conscious or breathing at about 12:20 a.m. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a third with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police said they wre not sure if all three shootings, which happened in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood, were related.
Reported crime in the neighborhood is down about 22% from the same six-month period a year ago.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.