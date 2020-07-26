Three people shot while in line outside bar in Laclede's Landing
Three people shot while in line outside bar in Laclede's Landing

Laclede's landing

Big Daddy's in Laclede's Landing. Screenshot via Google Maps

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Sunday morning while standing in line outside Big Daddy's in Laclede's Landing, police said.

The three were in line in the 100 block of Morgan Street just before 2 a.m. when they heard someone yell, then shots. One woman was hit in her leg, another in her shoulder. A man was shot in his buttocks. 

The three were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, officers said.

Police are still investigating.

