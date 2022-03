ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot late Tuesday night in north St. Louis, police said.

Two females and one male were reported shot about 11:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue, police said.

The shooting scene is in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

The females were struck in the leg, and the male was wounded in the arm. All were conscious and breathing, police said.

An investigation is continuing.