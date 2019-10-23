ST. LOUIS • A man who told a woman he wanted to see her puppies pulled a gun on her Tuesday and drove away with the pups.
There were three pups -- purported to be Alapaha Blue Blood bulldogs. The puppies were 2 months old.
The holdup was at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the 5100 block of Terry Avenue. That's in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
The woman, 59, was unhurt. She gave the police this account:
A man wearing red sweatpants and a green Army jacket walked up to the woman and asked to see her puppies.
He pulled a gun and took the puppies, police said. He drove off in a dark gray sedan.
Police have made no arrests. The gunman is described as a black man, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with a medium build and medium brown complexion.
A group called the Alapaha Blue-Blood Bulldog Association says "there is an alarming increase in the number so-called Alapahas being produced" without regard for temperament and health. Some advertise the dogs for sale for $1,000 and up.
Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said she had no details about whether the pups' owner had advertised them for sale and if the dogs were pure breds.
The breed is not recognized by the American Kennel Club, said Alaina Caraballo with the AKC in New York.