Three recent killings in St. Louis, North County are related, police say

ST. LOUIS — Three recent homicides — including the death of a 16-year-old girl — are believed to be linked, St. Louis police said Monday night.

Two of the killings happened in St. Louis, while the third took place in St. Louis County.

The first killing happened Sept. 13 in north St. Louis County. Police said Marnay Haynes, 16, of Jennings, was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. that night in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road.

The second death happened just before midnight Thursday in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. A woman who had been shot was found on a sidewalk near West Florissant and East Prairie avenues, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The third death happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of North 15th and Mullanphy streets, according to police. The victim in Sunday's shooting was a 24-year-old man, Casey Ross, of the 1900 block of North 14th Street, police said.

"To protect the integrity of the investigations," no details were provided on how the three killings were related, police said. More information was to be provided on the investigations on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the cases can call the city's homicide division at (314) 444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).