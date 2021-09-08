Four schools in Rock Hill on lockdown as police search for motorists

UPDATED to include a fourth school

Three elementary schools and a preschool in Rock Hill were on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precaution as police searched for two people who escaped a traffic stop.

The Webster Groves School District said on social media about 8:50 a.m. that Bristol, Givens and Hudson elementary schools were in "lock-out mode." Later they added Ambrose preschool to the list.

"Police are pursuing 2 suspects pulled over for a traffic violation," the district's post said. "One fled in the car, the other on foot."

The district said staff and students are safe, said Webster Groves School District spokeswoman Cathy Vespereny. Schools use lockouts to secure buildings from a potential threat outside, such as when police are searching for suspects nearby.

A police commander did not return a message seeking comment.

Givens Elementary is at 701 North Rock Hill Road. Bristol Elementary is at 20 Gray Avenue. Hudson Elementary is at 9825 Hudson Avenue. Walter Ambrose preschool, Walter Ambrose Family Center, is at 222 West Cedar Avenue.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.