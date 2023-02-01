 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three sentenced for murder of 20-year-old on I-270 in Hazelwood

CLAYTON — Three men have been sentenced for their roles in a December 2019 killing on a busy stretch of Interstate 270 in Hazelwood.

Marvin L. Davis, 20, was shot and killed about 11 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019. His car was shot at more than 10 times in the westbound lanes of the highway, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170.

Three men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death: Darrius Jones, 21, of Ferguson, Isaiah Keys, 22, of St. Louis, and Courtland Kent, 22, of O'Fallon, Mo. 

All three were originally charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Kent was sentenced to 10 years in prison Jan. 12. Keys was sentenced to 15 years in prison Dec. 12. Jones was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Jan. 10.

Police wrote in court documents that the shooting happened after a series of arguments. All three men guilty in the killing were riding in the same black SUV when Jones and Keys fired at Davis' vehicle, court documents say. 

The case was investigated by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

