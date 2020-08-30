Three seriously injured hanging out of sunroof in downtown STL garage, driver flees

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including a 14-year-old, were seriously injured in a downtown St. Louis parking garage Saturday evening while they were hanging out of an SUV's sunroof.

St. Louis police were called to the garage at 1000 Spruce Street near several bars and restaurants outside of Busch Stadium about 11 p.m.

Police said that three passengers, two men ages 23 and 26 and a 14-year-old girl, were left seriously injured after they were hanging out the sunroof of a white SUV in the garage and either hit a beam or fell out of vehicle. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, drove off after the passengers were injured.

The 23-year-old man was listed in critical and unstable condition at a hospital. The 14-year-old girl was also in critical condition, but was considered stable, police said. The 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was also stable.

No arrest had been made in connection to the crash by Sunday afternoon, police said.