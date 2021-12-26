Three shot and killed Thursday remain unidentified, police say

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot and killed Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in north St. Louis, police said.

Police responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a shooting at an apartment building in the 5300 block of Harney Avenue.

They found a woman and a man in an alley with gunshot wounds and a third person inside an apartment who had also been shot, police said. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The apartment building is located near the corner of Harney and Geraldine avenues, a few blocks away from the Bellefontaine Cemetery in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police on Sunday afternoon released few other details, and said the three suspects were unidentified. The man and woman found in the alley were both in their 60s, and the man found inside was in his 50s, officers said.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Updated 1:35 p.m. Sunday with the victims ages.