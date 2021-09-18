Three shot at bar in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN — Two men and a woman were injured late Friday in a shooting at Two of a Kind 2 Bar & Grill on Natural Bridge Avenue, police said.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting about 11 p.m. and found damage to the building and vehicles. The victims took themselves to a hospital, they told police. The victims said they heard gunshots and then realized they had been hit.
They were listed as stable. The investigation is continuing.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
