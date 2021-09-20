Three shot in Downtown West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two women were shot in the head, and another person was shot in the leg Monday night in the Downtown West neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. near the 2000 block of St. Charles Street.

Police had not released any additional details about the shooting or the victims.

Early Monday morning, a man was found shot not far from the scene of the evening shooting, on North 20th Street. The man later died.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

