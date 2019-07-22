ST. LOUIS • Three people were shot along Goodfellow Boulevard on Monday evening, police said. All three were listed as conscious and breathing and were transported to hospitals.
Police responded to the shooting call at about 5:20 p.m. Two victims were found near the intersection of Goodfellow and St. Louis Avenue and a third victim was located near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge Avenue.
One victim was shot in the upper extremities, police said, while a second was shot in the torso and a third was shot in the leg.
Police taped off two crime scenes, examining a light colored sedan with bullet holes in the side that was sitting in a gas station parking lot at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.