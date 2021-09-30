Three St. Louis police officers injured in North County vehicle crash

UPDATED at 12:30 with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three St. Louis police officers suffered injuries which were not life threatening Thursday after an unmarked police vehicle was involved in a North County crash.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. near West Florissant and McLaran avenues on the border of Jennings and Country Club Hills.

Three officers were taken to a hospital for treatment, St. Louis police said.

Another driver also suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately offer more details about the circumstances of the crash.

At the scene of the collision, it appeared that a blue sedan had struck a minivan in a T-bone crash, causing significant damage to the van.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.