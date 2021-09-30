 Skip to main content
Three St. Louis police officers injured in North County vehicle crash
UPDATED at 12:30 with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three St. Louis police officers suffered injuries which were not life threatening Thursday after an unmarked police vehicle was involved in a North County crash. 

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. near West Florissant and McLaran avenues on the border of Jennings and Country Club Hills.

Three officers were taken to a hospital for treatment, St. Louis police said. 

Another driver also suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately offer more details about the circumstances of the crash. 

At the scene of the collision, it appeared that a blue sedan had struck a minivan in a T-bone crash, causing significant damage to the van. 

