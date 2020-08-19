You have permission to edit this article.
Three St. Louis teens charged in Jefferson County after shots fired at car dealership, police chase
Three St. Louis teens charged in Jefferson County after shots fired at car dealership, police chase

Car Dealership Robbery mugs

Damian M. Jones, left, Theodore R. Mathias, and Emyshual O'Toole, right, were each charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and first-degree tampering with a vehicle. Jones and Mathias were also charged with resisting arrest. 

 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, collage via CollageMaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three St. Louis men were charged Wednesday with allegedly breaking into a used car dealership near Fenton, firing shots at a woman, then leading sheriff's deputies on a chase.

Emyshaul O’Toole, 19, Damian Jones, 19, and Theodore Mathias, 17, all of St. Louis, were each charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and first-degree tampering with a vehicle. Mathias and Jones were also charged with resisting arrest.

Shortly before 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies were summoned to the Turtle Creek Apartments for reports of several car break-ins. While investigating the break-ins, a deputy heard shots fired at the nearby BBC Motors Inc. used car dealership, said Grant Bissell a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

At least two of the men had fired shots at a neighbor, a 58-year-old woman who came out of her nearby home when she heard glass breaking and spotted the men kicking in a window of the dealership. Police say she was not hit. 

O'Toole ran toward Highway 141, where a deputy spotted him and arrested him, Bissell said. Jones and Mathias ran to a nearby apartment complex and drove off in a stolen Toyota Camry. Deputies chased the Camry south on Highway 141 a few miles south to Astra Way, where the two teens jumped out of the car. Both were arrested, and authorities recovered a gun.

Another car parked at the apartment complex had been reported stolen, and police say it is linked to the trio.

Updated at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday with charges against three suspects.

