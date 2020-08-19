Three St. Louis teens charged in Jefferson County after shots fired at car dealership, police chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three St. Louis men were charged Wednesday with allegedly breaking into a used car dealership near Fenton, firing shots at a woman, then leading sheriff's deputies on a chase.
Emyshaul O’Toole, 19, Damian Jones, 19, and Theodore Mathias, 17, all of St. Louis, were each charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and first-degree tampering with a vehicle. Mathias and Jones were also charged with resisting arrest.
Shortly before 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies were summoned to the Turtle Creek Apartments for reports of several car break-ins. While investigating the break-ins, a deputy heard shots fired at the nearby BBC Motors Inc. used car dealership, said Grant Bissell a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
At least two of the men had fired shots at a neighbor, a 58-year-old woman who came out of her nearby home when she heard glass breaking and spotted the men kicking in a window of the dealership. Police say she was not hit.
O'Toole ran toward Highway 141, where a deputy spotted him and arrested him, Bissell said. Jones and Mathias ran to a nearby apartment complex and drove off in a stolen Toyota Camry. Deputies chased the Camry south on Highway 141 a few miles south to Astra Way, where the two teens jumped out of the car. Both were arrested, and authorities recovered a gun.
Large police presence on Highway 141 between 2 scenes (Fenton - Arnold). Shots fired. Stolen vehicle. Pursuit. All suspects in custody.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) August 19, 2020
Another car parked at the apartment complex had been reported stolen, and police say it is linked to the trio.
Updated at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday with charges against three suspects.
