Three St. Louis teens charged in Jefferson County after shots fired at car dealership, police chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three St. Louis men were charged Wednesday with allegedly breaking into a used car dealership near Fenton, firing shots at a woman, then leading sheriff's deputies on a chase.

Emyshaul O’Toole, 19, Damian Jones, 19, and Theodore Mathias, 17, all of St. Louis, were each charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and first-degree tampering with a vehicle. Mathias and Jones were also charged with resisting arrest.

Shortly before 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies were summoned to the Turtle Creek Apartments for reports of several car break-ins. While investigating the break-ins, a deputy heard shots fired at the nearby BBC Motors Inc. used car dealership, said Grant Bissell a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

At least two of the men had fired shots at a neighbor, a 58-year-old woman who came out of her nearby home when she heard glass breaking and spotted the men kicking in a window of the dealership. Police say she was not hit.