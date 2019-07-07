Updated with information about two other stabbings nearby:
A man was found dead with a stab wound Sunday morning near the corner of Gravois Park at Louisiana Avenue and Potomac Street, according to St. Louis police.
Police discovered the victim with a pool of blood around his head and a stab wound to his chest just before 7:30 a.m.
No further details were available.
Two other stabbings were also reported Sunday morning within a half-mile of Gravois Park, according to police reports.
At 2:50 a.m., police found a 55-year-old man lying on the ground in front of the White Castle at 3601 Gravois Road.
The victim said an unknown suspect stabbed him in the chest but became "non-cooperative" upon further questioning, reports show. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
A 30-year-old man suffered two stab wounds to the chest in the 3500 block of Grace Avenue during a "narcotics transaction," according to police. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The suspect was described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, with gold teeth and wearing dark clothing and a dark, floppy hat.
Police could not yet comment on whether the incidents were related.