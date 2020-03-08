Three teenagers injured in Spanish Lake shooting Saturday
Three teenagers injured in Spanish Lake shooting Saturday

Three teenagers were shot in Spanish Lake Saturday night. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not life threatening.

St. Louis County police officers were called to a shooting scene at the intersection of El Sabado Drive and Prima Vera Terrace about 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers found two victims who had been shot. The third victim went to a hospital for treatment on his own. 

The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. They were walking together on San Remo Drive when a suspect approached them and pulled out a gun. The suspect shot at the victims as they tried to run away. Police didn't release a description of the suspect.

The county police's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the shooting. Detectives ask that anyone with information call 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

