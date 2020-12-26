Three teens and an 11-year-old attempt a carjacking in Wentzville — until the victim pulls out a gun

WENTZVILLE — Three teens and an 11-year-old are in custody after an attempted armed carjacking of a woman’s vehicle in Wentzville was foiled when the targeted victim drew a gun of her own.

The incident occurred Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway, police said. The victim noticed four individuals while seated in her vehicle in a parking lot, before one of them approached and asked for directions. The male subject then demanded her vehicle at gunpoint.

But the woman “produced her own firearm and refused to exit her vehicle,” said a police report. “Her actions caused the male subject with the firearm and the three other subjects to flee on foot.”

Wentzville police were called to the scene and safely apprehended four suspects — a 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and an 11-year-old.

A firearm was recovered from one of the 15-year-old suspects, who faces pending charges of attempted robbery and armed criminal action. The three other suspects face their own pending charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, plus one count of a minor in possession of alcohol, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.