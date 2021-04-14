Three teens in Monroe County die when car collides with truck

MONROE COUNTY — Three teenagers died Tuesday when a truck turned into the path of their car on a two-lane road north of Valmeyer, Illinois, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road in Monroe County.

The Illinois State Police have not released the names of the teens but said they are an 18-year-old man from St. Louis and his two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. Both girls lived in Dupo, Illinois.

Police told a relative of the youngest victim that the 18-year-old had been speeding, said Justin Rea, the uncle of the 13-year-old girl. He said a woman driving behind the box truck saw the crash.

The 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Pontiac north on Bluff Road approaching a curve at Trout Hollow Road. The truck, a 2007 Hino box truck, was heading south on Bluff Road.

The truck was turning east onto Trout Hollow Road when it traveled into the path of the Pontiac, police said. The car hit the rear passenger side of the truck.

All three teens were thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was driven by a 33-year-old man from St. Louis. He was uninjured, police said.