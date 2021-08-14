Three teens injured in shooting in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three teens were injured Friday night in a shooting in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, police said.

Two of the victims are 17, and the other is 18.

The victims, all boys, showed up at a hospital just before 11:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. They told investigators they were in a car near O'Fallon Park when they heard gunfire and attempted to flee.

The car broke down, and the boys ran from the scene. One of their mothers took the teens to the hospital.

The 18-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg; one 17-year-old suffered graze wounds to his arms and leg, and the other was shot in the shoulder and buttocks. All three were stable Saturday morning.

