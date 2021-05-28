 Skip to main content
Three teens wounded in shooting in north St. Louis
Three teens wounded in shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were wounded early Friday in a shooting in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Avenue in north St. Louis.

One boy and two girls were shot about 1 a.m. Their medical conditions weren't released by police but all three were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

They were hit in their arms and legs, police said. Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

Josephine Baker is in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood, south of the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

On Thursday, about a mile away, a 3-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked car with four other children while his mother was delivering groceries in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue. The boy is expected to recover.

Police haven't released the ages of the teens who were shot Friday. More than 30 children and young adults ages 17 and under across the St. Louis metro area have been injured or killed by gunfire so far this year.



