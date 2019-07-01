ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Three women were seriously hurt Saturday night when a pontoon boat they were riding in while it was being towed by a truck overturned.
A Pevely woman, 49, was one of the three people hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash about 9 p.m. Saturday at Mohican and Martin drives in unincorporated St. Francois County, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.
Two others, a Dittmer woman, 20, and a Cameron, Missouri, women, 23, were also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The boat, a 1984 Harris Flote Bote 200, was not properly secured on a homemade trailer hitched to the truck, according to the crash report.
The truck was westbound on Martin when the trailer's right rear tire dropped off the road, and the boat came off the trailer and overturned, police said.
The victims' conditions were not available Sunday.