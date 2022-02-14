 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three wounded in south St. Louis shooting

  • 0
Three people shot in Clinton Peabody public housing

The first of three shooting victims is taken out of the Clinton Peabody public housing complex in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, passing the memorial to another man shot and killed at the site last year, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood in south St. Louis, police said.

At least one of the victims was reportedly in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, police said.

A large police presence could be seen in a parking lot at the Clinton Peabody housing complex. The shooting was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

No other details were available.

It was the second triple shooting in St. Louis in less than 24 hours. Three people were shot, one of them fatally, just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of North Broadway. 

One man was charged on Monday in connection with that shooting in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

People are also reading…

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News