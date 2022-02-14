Three wounded in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood in south St. Louis, police said.

At least one of the victims was reportedly in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, police said.

A large police presence could be seen in a parking lot at the Clinton Peabody housing complex. The shooting was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

No other details were available.

It was the second triple shooting in St. Louis in less than 24 hours. Three people were shot, one of them fatally, just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of North Broadway.

One man was charged on Monday in connection with that shooting in the North Riverfront neighborhood.