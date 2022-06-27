Three young boys die when car driven by 13-year-old slams into tree in Florissant

UPDATED at 7:05 p.m. with additional details.

Three young boys died early Monday when a car driven by a 13-year-old boy slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Two of the boys who died are 13 years old. One is 9 years old. Authorities have not released their names.

The driver was the lone survivor. He was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries but is expected to survive.

About 1:45 a.m. Monday, the vehicle carrying the four boys crashed into a tree in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road and burst into flames, police said.

Florissant police Officer Steve Michael, a department spokesman, said the car's speed "was definitely a factor."

"It's just tragic," Michael said.

The first police officers "tried to get to the occupants and they just couldn't because of the fire," Michael said. "The officers gave a solid effort."

Crash investigators spent hours Monday gathering evidence, and they closed the road between Washington Street and West St. Anthony Lane.

The tree is in the front yard of a home at 120 South New Florissant Road. The street is a four-lane road, near where South New Florissant Road turns into North New Florissant Road.

Monday afternoon, Tim Wright, who lives next to the site of the crash, said he witnessed the commotion when he went outside shortly after it occurred.

Wright, who has lived on the block more than 30 years, said New Florissant Road resembles a "racetrack" after 7 p.m., and crashes occur there often.

About a mile east on North New Florissant Road, where it intersects with Lindbergh Boulevard, is one of the city's most frequent crash sites, according to the most recent data from the city.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.