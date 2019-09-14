WENTZVILLE — A Timberland High School student was arrested on campus Friday after being accused of making an alarming comment on social media.
The student allegedly posted that the football game between Holt and Timberland high schools was going to "get shot up.” The schools are rivals in the Wentzville School District.
Wentzville police said a Holt student alerted authorities early Friday about the post. A boy at Timberland was later arrested and charged by St. Charles County authorities with making a terrorist threat, third degree, which is a misdemeanor, officials said.
The student, whose name was not released, also faces punishment at school, ranging from suspension to expulsion.
“Unfortunately, we see this a lot with kids just being inappropriate with social media," said Mary LaPak, a spokeswoman for Wentzville schools, which has an enrollment of 17,381 students.
So much so that the school district and police sent out a joint notice to families at the beginning of the school year asking them to help children be more responsible. LaPak said they spent a lot of time chasing down threats on social media last school year.
The football game was played Friday night at Holt’s Soby Field without incident. Holt won, 30 to 13, the first time against rival Timberland since 2012.