ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors dropped the criminal case against a former St. Louis County lieutenant accused of stealing time from the department by working a security job while on the clock for the county.

St. Louis County prosecutors dropped one count of felony theft on March 7 against Lt. Johnathan Cunningham as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, said Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.

King said the details of the agreement were a closed record.

Cunningham was accused of working for Hudson Services, which provides security services for Spire, while on the clock for 50 ½ hours over 11 days from June 1 through Aug. 9.

Charges alleged that amounted to a loss of $2,374.01 to the department.

He worked as a patrol officer for the department beginning in June 2008, became a sergeant in April 2017 and was promoted to lieutenant in March 2022.

Prior to being promoted to lieutenant, Cunningham worked in the department’s internal affairs unit, known as the Bureau of Professional Standards.

Cunningham was charged Aug. 26, 2022. He left the department about a month later on Sept. 29, 2022.