Tishaura Jones wants no part of deposition in Rams relocation lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones says she has no time for questions about a pending lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the rest of the league's teams.

Jones, among four candidates in the March 2 mayoral primary, has sought a judge's permission to opt out of a deposition set for Friday in the 2017 lawsuit brought by St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority for the downtown dome alleging breach of contract, fraud and illegal enrichment when owner Stan Kroenke moved the team west the year before.

Jones' filing asks Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh to quash the defense subpoena she received last month to shield her from the "annoyance and undue burden" of being deposed.

Tishaura Jones, candidate for mayor of St. Louis

"As a high-ranking St. Louis city official, Treasurer Jones should be protected from providing testimony in a lawsuit in which she has played no role and has no information," her filing says. "Having to step away from her duties as treasurer to attend this deposition would be unduly burdensome on her and her staff."

Evidence and deposition testimony from dozens of witnesses are due by April 2, according to a court scheduling order. A jury trial is set for Oct. 25.

Others being deposed as part of the lawsuit include Kroenke, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff and several other team owners.

