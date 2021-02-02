Tishaura Jones wants no part of deposition in Rams relocation lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones says she has no time for questions about a pending lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the rest of the league's teams.

Jones, among four candidates in the March 2 mayoral primary, has sought a judge's permission to opt out of a deposition set for Friday in the 2017 lawsuit brought by St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority for the downtown dome alleging breach of contract, fraud and illegal enrichment when owner Stan Kroenke moved the team west the year before.

Jones' filing asks Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh to quash the defense subpoena she received last month to shield her from the "annoyance and undue burden" of being deposed.

"As a high-ranking St. Louis city official, Treasurer Jones should be protected from providing testimony in a lawsuit in which she has played no role and has no information," her filing says. "Having to step away from her duties as treasurer to attend this deposition would be unduly burdensome on her and her staff."