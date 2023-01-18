 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toddler accidentally shot by another child in St. Louis

ST. LOUS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by another child Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police were called to a home in the 5500 block of Thrush Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report. 

When officers got there, they were told the toddler had been accidentally shot in the back and his mother was driving him to the hospital, police said.

A 48-year-old man was at the home and was “distraught,” police said. Officers learned the two children had been playing with his handgun prior to the shooting.

Police took the handgun and arrested the man, whose relation to the child was not released.

The child was in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.

At least 120 children last year were shot across the metropolitan area, including 26 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

