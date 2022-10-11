Toddler dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 3-year-old boy died Monday morning in a house fire in High Ridge.

Kaiden Strubberg's body was found inside the burning home by High Ridge Fire Protection District crews as they were fighting the fire in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, Sheriff Dave Marshak thanked the residents who attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrive.

"Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy," he said. "Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved in this morning’s response. This was a tough day for everyone involved."

The department's crime scene analysts are working with the State Fire Marshal's Office to identify the cause of the fire.