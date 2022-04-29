Toddler dies, nearly one week after crash in St. Louis County police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A toddler died Thursday, nearly a week after he was seriously injured in a crash during a police chase.

Jace Richardson, 2, and his mother were thrown from their car the morning of April 22 when a suspected car thief collided with their vehicle and another car while being chased by police, authorities said.

The motorist in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash at West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Drive. The suspect was uninjured.

The car carrying the woman and Jace hit a utility pole and caught fire, police said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries; Jace's mother remained hospitalized as of Friday, officers said.

The suspect, Leon M. Russell, 29, of the 1100 block of Laredo Avenue, was arrested at the scene.

A day after the crash, prosecutors charged Russell with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

On Friday, he was charged with one count of second-degree murder, while one of the first-degree assault charges was dropped.

Court documents said Russell was driving a red Dodge sports car that had been reported stolen the previous night during an armed robbery in St. Louis. St. Louis County police tried to pull the vehicle over near Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

Russell instead attempted to flee, police said. He kept driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic, running stop lights and ignoring traffic signs, court documents said.

Along the route, police unsuccessfully tried using spike strips to deflate the car’s tires, county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a press briefing after the crash.

The car continued west on Interstate 270, crossing Highway 367, then neared Old Halls Ferry Road and exited at West Florissant Avenue.

At 8:52 a.m., the Dodge was speeding along West Florissant near the border of Ferguson and Dellwood when it ran a red light and crashed into a black Hyundai carrying Jace and his mother.

Russell then ran into a white Oldsmobile, which was occupied by one person.

Panus said during last week's press conference that officers followed departmental policy regulating police pursuits, as the chase involved a vehicle that was taken in a violent crime. Dispatchers broadcast it as an armed carjacking.

Russell remains in custody without bail, police said.

