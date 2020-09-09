 Skip to main content
Toddler drowns in backyard pool in Belleville
BELLEVILLE — A toddler drowned after he woke Wednesday morning, wandered into the back yard of his home and appeared to have fallen into the family's pool, sheriff's officials said.

The 23-month-old boy was found unresponsive by his mother, who had awaken to find the boy missing. The child's grandmother was in another part of the home on Lunceford Lane in Belleville when the boy wandered into the yard, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

"This incident appears to be a tragic accident where the child was able to exit the house on his own and make his way to the pool, which was not separated from the rest of the back yard and the house," sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a statement.

