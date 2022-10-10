 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Toddler fatally shoots himself in south St. Louis

  • 0
Toddler shot in auto parts parking lot

St. Louis police officers look for evidence in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in the 3600 block of South Kingshighway after a toddler was shot on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A toddler fatally shot himself Monday afternoon on South Kingshighway, on the border of the city's Tower Grove South and North Hampton neighborhoods. 

The boy was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, police said. He was pronounced dead later Monday.

The parking lot of an AutoZone in the 3600 block of Kingshighway was taped off by police on Monday afternoon. 

The police Child Abuse unit is handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available. 

As of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Another toddler, 21-month-old Khori Patterson, died Aug. 31 after accidentally shooting himself in the head in his mother’s home, in the city’s Baden neighborhood on Melvin Avenue just east of Jennings. 

People are also reading…

Khori woke up from a nap and found a loaded gun left on a TV stand by his mother's friend, according to police and the child's grandfather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 10, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 74 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News