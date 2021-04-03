 Skip to main content
Toddler grazed by bullet, two adults wounded in shooting in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — Two adults were wounded and a toddler grazed by a bullet in a triple shooting Saturday in south St. Louis, police said.

The three shooting victims arrived at a hospital about 6 p.m., shortly after police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue, police said. 

All three shooting victims were conscious and breathing upon their arrival and their wounds were not life threatening, police said. 

The woman was shot in the arm. The man was shot multiple times in the legs, arms and abdomen, police said. 

Police did not release more details. 

