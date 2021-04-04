 Skip to main content
Toddler grazed by bullet while playing in bounce house in St. Louis
Toddler grazed by bullet while playing in bounce house in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including a 2-year-old boy and a teenager, were wounded in a shooting Saturday near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood, St. Louis police said. 

The three shooting victims arrived at a hospital about 6 p.m., shortly after police received multiple calls of a shooting in the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue. All three were conscious and breathing upon arrival, and their wounds were not life-threatening, police said. 

The toddler was playing inside an inflatable bounce house with a man and a woman, both 23, when the shooting occurred. The toddler suffered a graze wound, and the woman was shot in the arm. The man was unharmed. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, told police he was walking along Virginia when he heard gunshots. He was shot in the legs, arms and abdomen, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

