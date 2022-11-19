 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toddler in critical condition after shooting in south St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the eye Saturday afternoon on the city's south side, police said.

The boy was in critical condition at a hospital, according to police. The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of California Avenue in Benton Park West.

Police were investigating the shooting.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News