Toddler in critical condition after shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the eye Saturday afternoon on the city's south side, police said.
The boy was in critical condition at a hospital, according to police. The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of California Avenue in Benton Park West.
Police were investigating the shooting.
From staff reports
