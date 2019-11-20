GLASGOW VILLAGE — A 2-year-old girl died after being shot inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, police said.
Police responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Tay Road for a call about a child having been electrocuted. They quickly determined that the child had not been electrocuted but had been shot, St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said.
"I believe the adult that found the child truly thought the child had been shocked in some way," Panus said.
First responders attempted to save the child's life and transported her to a hospital, but the girl died.
Police believe the shooting took place inside the house. No one is in custody, and police are interviewing witnesses. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.
"We're keeping all of the options open right now," Panus said. "Everyone is cooperating at this point."
The girl is at least the ninth child (age 17 years and younger) to die from gunshot wounds in St. Louis County this year.