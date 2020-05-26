Toddler seriously injured in southern Missouri canoe accident Memorial Day

McDONALD COUNTY — A 3-year-old boy was left with serious injuries Monday after he was rescued from a canoeing accident in southwestern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The child was riding in a 14-foot Winona canoe with a man and woman on the Elk River in McDonald County on Memorial Day when the boat struck a bridge pier.

Both adults were ejected from the canoe and the toddler was trapped between the canoe and the pier until bystanders were able to run into the water and get him out.

Witnesses told the highway patrol that the child was underwater for about three minutes.

The child sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Joplin, Mo., hospital for treatment.

The canoe sunk at the scene of the crash.

The accident came a few days after a 34-year-old Arkansas man drowned in the same river.

Fredgrikas M. Hardiman, of Fayetteville, drowned about 6 p.m. Saturday after exiting his boat and getting swept downstream by a swift current on the Elk River, according to the highway patrol.

