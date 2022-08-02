Toddler shoots himself in foot with teen's gun in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy went to a home in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood to visit his girlfriend around 4 p.m. Monday.

The teenager brought his gun into the home, and the toddler later found it, police said.

The toddler was driven to the hospital and was stable, according to police.

The department's child abuse unit is investigating.