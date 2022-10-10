Toddler shot, critically injured in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A toddler was shot in the head Monday afternoon on South Kingshighway, on the border of the city's Tower Grove South and North Hampton neighborhoods.

The boy was taken to the hospital before officers arrived, police said. The child was in critical condition around 12:30 p.m.

The parking lot of an AutoZone in the 3600 block of Kingshighway was taped off by police on Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

As of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Another toddler, 21-month-old Khori Patterson, died Aug. 31 after accidentally shooting himself in the head in his mother’s home, in the city’s Baden neighborhood on Melvin Avenue just east of Jennings.

Khori woke up from a nap and found a loaded gun left on a TV stand by his mother's friend, according to police and the child's grandfather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.