Toddler taken in stolen vehicle in St. Louis County found unharmed

A 2-year-old girl taken in a stolen vehicle overnight in St. Louis County has been found unharmed.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the girl, Amari Washington, was reported taken along with a vehicle at Dunn Road Manor apartment complex, in the 3300 block of Dunn Road.

Police handled the case as an abduction and immediately issued an Amber Alert. Some three hours later, by about 6:20 a.m., police announced they had found her inside the vehicle — they refused to say where — and that she was safe.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said the toddler was unharmed. He said no one has been arrested. He said police are looking for the person who took the vehicle, but that officers don't have much to go on.

"We have no leads right now," he said. "We don't have a description of a suspect."

Police wouldn't even say what part of the metro area the vehicle and child were discovered. She was wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants and was in a brownish and dark purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The Missouri Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The girl's mother had left the girl alone in a vehicle on a parking lot on Dunn Road, then returned to find the vehicle, and her daughter, gone. It wasn't immediately clear how long the girl had been left unattended. Police initially said it was sometime between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.