Toddler who fatally shot himself in St. Louis loved trucks and flowers, aunt says

ST. LOUIS — Two-year-old Isreal Whirley loved trucks, flowers and helping his dad work on cars and fix things around the house.

"I don't know any 2-year-old that loves flowers, but he loved flowers," Keyana Whitfield, his aunt, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

Isreal died Monday after he found a gun between the driver's seat and center console and shot himself while in a parked car outside a south St. Louis auto parts store.

His parents drove him to a hospital before police arrived at the AutoZone but he later died at the hospital.

Isreal's father was arrested Monday but he was released from jail Tuesday, Whitfield said.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming him because he has not been charged. Police said he told officers he owned the gun and left it in the car.

"The only thing that I can do is be a light to shine on my brother and the child's mother because they were both great parents," Whitfield told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "And whatever transpired was an absolute accident — they're not negligent, they're not irresponsible. They took pride in being young parents and both have supportive families."

Whitfield said her family isn't focused on whether charges will be filed, but rather they're putting their energy into giving Isreal the best service they can.

As of Sunday, 18 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Another toddler, 21-month-old Khori Patterson, died Aug. 31 after accidentally shooting himself in the head in his mother’s home, in the city’s Baden neighborhood on Melvin Avenue just east of Jennings.

Prosecutors charged Khori's mother and the man who owned the gun with one count each of child endangerment resulting in death.

Isreal had a 5-year-old brother, Whitfield said.

"He was a very normal, lovely 2-year-old," Whitfield said. "This was an absolute horrific tragedy. They were not careless parents."